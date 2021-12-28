Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells $185,100.00 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MCW opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,292,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,493,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCW. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

