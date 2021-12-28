Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

MCW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of MCW opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mister Car Wash (MCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.