Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 65,157 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $37,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

