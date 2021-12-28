Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 33,675 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.32.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

