Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $29.52 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,989 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $29,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 480.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

