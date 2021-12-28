Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $50.29 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $50,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $922.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $926.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $901.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.