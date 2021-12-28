Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 48,596 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,596 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $26,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,463 shares of company stock worth $19,761,709 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

