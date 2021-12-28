Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 58,282 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,282 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $42,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 25,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,207,428 shares of company stock worth $98,083,768. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62. The company has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

