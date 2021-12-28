Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,493 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $31,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,535,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $243.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.76 and a 200-day moving average of $228.21. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $246.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

