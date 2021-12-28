Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Ball worth $21,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ball by 129.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ball by 24.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Ball by 18.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLL stock opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

