Modefi (MOD) Price Tops $0.95 on Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Modefi has a total market cap of $13.60 million and approximately $211,700.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Modefi coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00045415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007282 BTC.

About Modefi

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,377,591 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

