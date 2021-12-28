Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,063. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07.

