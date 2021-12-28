Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after buying an additional 59,747 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

PPG Industries stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,747. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.39. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

