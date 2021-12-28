Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $18,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $266.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,264. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $206.71 and a 52-week high of $266.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.41.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

