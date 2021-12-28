Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,620 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of STIP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $105.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,168. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.25 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

