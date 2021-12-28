Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,250 shares of company stock worth $133,473,195. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $246.88 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

