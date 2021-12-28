MonaCoin Price Tops $1.28 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002618 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $84.35 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000978 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 434,450,478.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

