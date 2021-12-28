Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,116 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 36,190 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 13.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Shares of PRFT opened at $138.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

