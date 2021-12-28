Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 164.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,244,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,403 shares during the period. 22NW LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 134,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35,987 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 57,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $528.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.