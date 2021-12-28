Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $7.08 Million in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 309,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,472,000 after buying an additional 359,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,537,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in UMH Properties by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 77,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.92%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.