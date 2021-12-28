Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,796 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Crane comprises approximately 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Crane by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after purchasing an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crane by 1,521.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,117,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 148,320 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average is $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

