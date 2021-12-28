Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,190 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,190 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,000. IDACORP comprises about 1.5% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of IDACORP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IDACORP by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:IDA opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $112.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.71.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

