Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 21,034 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,034 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Brookline Bancorp worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $52,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 416,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $479,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.98. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

