Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $7.86 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,000. Stifel Financial makes up 1.1% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Stifel Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 205,734 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 117,883 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $78.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

