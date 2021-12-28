monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.20.

MNDY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $7,216,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,245,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of MNDY opened at $309.55 on Tuesday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.44.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

