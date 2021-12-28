Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Up to $10.92

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $11.19. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 329 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 494.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 408,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at about $4,992,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 11.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 264,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 88.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.