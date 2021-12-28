Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.64

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.64 and traded as high as C$17.64. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.57, with a volume of 7,110 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of C$684.62 million and a PE ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

