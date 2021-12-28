mStable USD (MUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.27 million and $320,500.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,946.10 or 1.00783098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00055343 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00032943 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $574.03 or 0.01206622 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.