M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 70.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after acquiring an additional 198,809 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $12,697,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 93.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,129,000 after acquiring an additional 128,096 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 329.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 85,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

Shares of AN opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average of $114.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $2,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 966,944 shares of company stock valued at $120,313,011. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.