M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of Kura Sushi USA worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $81.47.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $27.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRUS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

