M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of M. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

