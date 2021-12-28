M&T Bank Corp Purchases 658 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average of $92.99.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.