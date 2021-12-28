Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $107,227.45 and approximately $8,717.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,817,444 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

