National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

NKSH stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.54.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bankshares news, Director John Elliott Dooley acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 515.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 52,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

