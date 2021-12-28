National Fuel Gas Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

