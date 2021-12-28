National Fuel Gas (NFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

NFG stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

