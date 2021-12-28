Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will report sales of $95.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.25 million and the highest is $96.38 million. Navigator reported sales of $70.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $302.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.74 million to $302.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $406.90 million, with estimates ranging from $382.59 million to $431.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.78. 58,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,587. Navigator has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $490.75 million, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 2.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Navigator by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Navigator by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 1.4% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 334,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Navigator by 21.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.