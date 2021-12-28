NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,876 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.26% of NBT Bancorp worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NBTB opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.