NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,944,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,383,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,078 shares of company stock worth $5,667,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,412,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.16 million, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.00. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.