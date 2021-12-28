NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report sales of $258.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.64 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $367.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NTGR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. 2,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,728. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $911.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $435,088. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after purchasing an additional 68,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,264,000 after buying an additional 84,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 49,273.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 17.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 169,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.