Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years.

NYSE NBW opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29.

In other Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund news, insider Bradley Tank sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $67,338.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 6,311 shares of company stock valued at $88,473 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

