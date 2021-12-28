New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 28th

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

New Residential Investment has decreased its dividend by 74.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. New Residential Investment has a payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New Residential Investment to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

NRZ opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Residential Investment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of New Residential Investment worth $29,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

