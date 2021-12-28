New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $28,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

TSCO opened at $231.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $138.14 and a 12 month high of $238.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

