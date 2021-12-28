New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $30.29 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,541 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Best Buy worth $30,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.54 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

