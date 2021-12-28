New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.37% of YETI worth $28,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 93.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

