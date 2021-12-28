NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives $16.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

NXTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. 143,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,337. The company has a market capitalization of $164.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.11. NextCure has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 182,814 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 516,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 62,918 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,098,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

