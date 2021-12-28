Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires New Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.15.

