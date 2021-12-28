Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 5,566 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.