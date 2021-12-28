Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Netflix by 237.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $613.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $643.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.93. The company has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

