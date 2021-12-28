Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $917,000 Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Several research firms have commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

